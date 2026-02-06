Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,289,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 699,446 shares.The stock last traded at $40.0910 and had previously closed at $39.66.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FESM. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 675.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 89,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 78,179 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Dahring Cusmano LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC now owns 268,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

