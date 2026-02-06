Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 281,967 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 121,229 shares.The stock last traded at $88.3830 and had previously closed at $89.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. The firm has a market cap of $547.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSPG. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

