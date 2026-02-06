ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Down 12.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) traded down 12.2% on Friday after National Bankshares downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares now has a C$26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$27.00. ARC Resources traded as low as C$21.14 and last traded at C$22.30. 12,261,915 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 4,266,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.40.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. MKM Partners set a C$34.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded ARC Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of ARC Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.96.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARC Resources

Trending Headlines about ARC Resources

Positive Sentiment: Higher operating cash and a larger cash balance improve liquidity and give ARC more flexibility for capital spending and dividends. Q3 2025 earnings summary

Higher operating cash and a larger cash balance improve liquidity and give ARC more flexibility for capital spending and dividends. Positive Sentiment: Significant insider purchases and large institutional buys signal management confidence and strong institutional interest, which can support the stock over time. Insider & institutional activity

Significant insider purchases and large institutional buys signal management confidence and strong institutional interest, which can support the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: ARC published its year‑end 2025 results and reserves; the release provides updated production/reserve metrics investors will parse for long‑term value but did not on its own provide a clear catalyst. Year‑end 2025 results & reserves

ARC published its year‑end 2025 results and reserves; the release provides updated production/reserve metrics investors will parse for long‑term value but did not on its own provide a clear catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly headline EPS was C$0.46 with a healthy net margin and ROE; slide deck and press release give details for analysts and modelers. Press release / slide deck

Quarterly headline EPS was C$0.46 with a healthy net margin and ROE; slide deck and press release give details for analysts and modelers. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade from National Bankshares (outperform → sector perform) and a trimmed C$26 price target reduced near‑term support from at least one sell‑side shop, weighing on sentiment. Analyst downgrade

Analyst downgrade from National Bankshares (outperform → sector perform) and a trimmed C$26 price target reduced near‑term support from at least one sell‑side shop, weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Q3/2025 showed a steep revenue decline and an enormous year‑over‑year jump in cost of sales and total liabilities—this balance‑sheet and cost volatility raise execution and financing concerns. Earnings detail and liability increase

Q3/2025 showed a steep revenue decline and an enormous year‑over‑year jump in cost of sales and total liabilities—this balance‑sheet and cost volatility raise execution and financing concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target dispersion (median targets below some current levels) and published notes lowering expectations add downward pressure on sentiment. Analyst expectations lowered

ARC Resources Stock Down 10.1%

Here are the key news stories impacting ARC Resources this week:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.64.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.7255139 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.