Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 14% – Here’s What Happened

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares were up 14% on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.30 and last traded at $82.82. Approximately 53,906,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 27,785,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.68.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.43.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 14.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $870,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 393,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,271,796.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

