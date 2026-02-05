Wrapped Pulse Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last Week (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $77.56 million and approximately $997.56 thousand worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 7,668,516,219,099 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 7,667,912,869,581.92661607. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00001012 USD and is down -10.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $907,587.00 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

