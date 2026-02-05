Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 10,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,456. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,270.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland‐based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

