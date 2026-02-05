JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Price

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,199. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.53.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $434,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,519.92. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Bank grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T. Rowe Price Group this week:

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.