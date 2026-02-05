Traders Purchase High Volume of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Call Options (NYSE:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 594,865 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 266% compared to the average daily volume of 162,528 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.1%

KWEB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.37. 38,701,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,899,637. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 634.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund designed to offer investors targeted exposure to China’s rapidly evolving internet sector. Launched in May 2013, the fund seeks to track the CSI China Overseas Internet Index, which captures the performance of Chinese companies primarily engaged in internet and internet-related activities. KWEB provides access to companies operating across e-commerce, online gaming, social media, internet search, online entertainment and education, and related services.

The fund holds a diversified portfolio of equities that includes American depositary receipts (ADRs), Hong Kong–listed H-shares and companies trading on Chinese mainland exchanges.

