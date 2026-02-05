fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.1667.

FUBO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on fuboTV from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on fuboTV

fuboTV Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.04. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). fuboTV had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that fuboTV will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 170,585 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $539,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,310.48. The trade was a 56.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 170,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $434,211.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 561,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,641.40. The trade was a 23.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 610,095 shares of company stock worth $1,818,811 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in fuboTV by 177.0% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 357,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,488 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 189.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,721,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,479 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about fuboTV

Here are the key news stories impacting fuboTV this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and strategic update — fubo reported strong top-line growth (revenue up ~40% YoY and a beat versus consensus) and highlighted a transformative business combination with Hulu + Live TV that management says improves scale and distribution. These items support the long‑term story of subscriber and revenue expansion. Fubo Delivers Strong Q1 FY 2026 Results

Revenue growth and strategic update — fubo reported strong top-line growth (revenue up ~40% YoY and a beat versus consensus) and highlighted a transformative business combination with Hulu + Live TV that management says improves scale and distribution. These items support the long‑term story of subscriber and revenue expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated trading and media attention — the stock saw a large spike in call-option activity (about 57,995 calls traded, ~71% above average), which increases intraday volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Media/streaming coverage about free viewing of shows (e.g., House of Payne, Assisted Living) may help engagement but is not a major driver of the share move. House of Payne viewing article

Elevated trading and media attention — the stock saw a large spike in call-option activity (about 57,995 calls traded, ~71% above average), which increases intraday volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Media/streaming coverage about free viewing of shows (e.g., House of Payne, Assisted Living) may help engagement but is not a major driver of the share move. Negative Sentiment: Reverse stock split announcement — management executed a reverse split, a move often perceived as a sign of distress or an attempt to regain listing/float dynamics; the market reacted strongly and the share price plunged following the announcement. That action appears to be the biggest immediate catalyst for selling pressure. FUBO reverse stock split details

Reverse stock split announcement — management executed a reverse split, a move often perceived as a sign of distress or an attempt to regain listing/float dynamics; the market reacted strongly and the share price plunged following the announcement. That action appears to be the biggest immediate catalyst for selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/weak profitability metrics — while revenue beat, reported EPS came in as a loss and missed analyst expectations (different outlets show a small EPS miss / larger-than-expected loss). That mixed print — revenue good, earnings disappointing — plus negative return metrics has prompted short-term selling and a gap down in the stock. Earnings coverage (Zacks)

Mixed/weak profitability metrics — while revenue beat, reported EPS came in as a loss and missed analyst expectations (different outlets show a small EPS miss / larger-than-expected loss). That mixed print — revenue good, earnings disappointing — plus negative return metrics has prompted short-term selling and a gap down in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction and headlines — coverage noting a gap down and selloff (and commentary pieces suggesting “plunges”/oversold territory) has likely magnified intraday downside as momentum traders and headline-driven flows accelerate selling. Gap down coverage

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.