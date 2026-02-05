Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Tops $1.40 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $99.67 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $9.00 or 0.00012779 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,409.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.81 or 0.00729739 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011412 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00497775 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00080399 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.53 or 0.00341614 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000104 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,408,890 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.