Enjin Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.62 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $43.86 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,963,271,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,931,010,019 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
