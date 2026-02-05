Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 4,386 shares.The stock last traded at $10.77 and had previously closed at $10.45.

Crawford & Company Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company had revenue of $322.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company Company Profile

In related news, CEO Rohit Verma sold 125,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,379,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 205,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,924. This trade represents a 37.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD.B) is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company’s services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

Founded in 1941 by James O.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.