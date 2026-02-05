Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a 10.3% increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.02. 12,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.58. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,341,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,569,000 after acquiring an additional 282,133 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Century Communities by 117.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

