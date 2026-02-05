BrightView (NYSE:BV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. BrightView had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BrightView stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.66. 205,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,843. BrightView has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director William L. Cornog acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,200. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $441,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 142,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,129.96. This represents a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 66.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth $139,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter valued at $185,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BrightView from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightView from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. CJS Securities upgraded BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BrightView from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

BrightView Inc (NYSE:BV) is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company’s core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView’s service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

