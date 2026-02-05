Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:ADM traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 439,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,201. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 11.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 313.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.