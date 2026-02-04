Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors $HQH

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,618 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $22,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQH. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 9,232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in abrdn Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Healthcare Investors stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. This is an increase from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.

The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.

