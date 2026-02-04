Okta, Inc. $OKTA Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 915,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,653 shares during the period. Okta accounts for about 1.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $83,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 88.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.23 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Okta from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Okta

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,775,981.95. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $1,026,574.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,727 shares of company stock worth $3,344,746. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.