Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.89 million.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 4,590,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.9%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $6,491,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 789,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 408,510 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 649,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 314,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,829,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 207,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 929,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 202,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company’s core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

