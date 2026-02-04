Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.60), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.13%.

Kemper Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. 1,751,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. Kemper has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Kemper by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kemper by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kemper by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KMPR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair downgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers’ compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

