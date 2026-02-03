Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 13.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $113,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,482,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,387 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $626.14 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

