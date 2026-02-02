Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 226 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 171 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,367 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,367 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 608.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 50,577 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.62. 2,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $49.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.06.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

