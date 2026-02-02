Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Down 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.44 and last traded at GBX 7.11. Approximately 14,865,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,732,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Panmure Gordon decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 12.85.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Price Performance

About Tullow Oil

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.31.

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.