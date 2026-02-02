Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.16 and last traded at $80.64. 27,919,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 19,079,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. President Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $318.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,521.90. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

