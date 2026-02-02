Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $138.22 and last traded at $138.3450. 7,704,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 8,186,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.47. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,162.35. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $49,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,007. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 208,464 shares of company stock worth $26,430,108 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

