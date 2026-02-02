Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Shares Down 10.2% – What’s Next?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.8160. 1,573,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,425,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Down 10.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

Institutional Trading of Destiny Tech100

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 312.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 992.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter worth $112,000.

