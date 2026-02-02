Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.54 and last traded at $156.0820. 9,135,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 12,595,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. Hsbc Global Res raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 3.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 3.07.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total value of $495,777.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 219,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,988,738.34. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $5,141,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,069,897.68. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 120,410 shares of company stock worth $16,557,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,790,000 after acquiring an additional 95,990 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

