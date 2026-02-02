Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $334.69 and last traded at $334.1580. 8,330,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 8,437,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.83.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.92.

Visa Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $608.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,904. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

