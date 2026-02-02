Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,296 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 30,604 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 152,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGD. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $135,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 68.5% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:AGD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 75,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,023. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn Investment Management Limited, the fund employs an active, research-driven approach to build a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies around the world that demonstrate sustainable dividend payment histories.

The fund’s investment strategy combines top-down macroeconomic insights with bottom-up company analysis.

