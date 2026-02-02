USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 47,905,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 26,980,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair started coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on USA Rare Earth from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 0.96.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

In related news, Director Carolyn Trabuco purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,380. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Blitzer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 847,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,170,400. This trade represents a 13.38% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

(Get Free Report)

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

