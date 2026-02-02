Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $154.03 and last traded at $154.3860. Approximately 5,494,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,190,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $227.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.

Get Vistra alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,772,476. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,680 shares of company stock worth $28,761,790. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.