YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 8th (NYSEARCA:PYPY)

YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 8th. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, December 7th.
YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA PYPY opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.81. YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.74.
YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0883 per share. This represents a yield of 4,214.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF
About YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (PYPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Paypal stock (PYPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.
