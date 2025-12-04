Insider Buying: Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Insider Purchases £8,400 in Stock

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) insider David Joseph Clements purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 per share, for a total transaction of £8,400.

Pennant International Group Stock Performance

LON:PEN opened at GBX 21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.87. Pennant International Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20 and a 1-year high of GBX 35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34. The stock has a market cap of £9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Pennant International Group (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (5.21) EPS for the quarter. Pennant International Group had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pennant International Group plc will post 3.4027778 earnings per share for the current year.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant, Maximising Operational Efficiency.

Pennant ensures systems are where they are needed, when they are needed and that they work, by providing systems support and training solutions to defence departments and major OEMs worldwide to maximise operational and maintenance efficiency. Other industries include space, aerospace, rail and shipping.

