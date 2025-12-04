KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, December 5th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $88.1230 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, December 5, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm had revenue of $87.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. On average, analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of -0.13. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNOP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

