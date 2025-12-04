iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Receives $87.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.3333.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $90.00 target price on iRadimed in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Get iRadimed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRMD

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRadimed

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $451,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,307,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,505,700. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRadimed by 62.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in iRadimed in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iRadimed by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of iRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRadimed Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of IRMD opened at $93.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.06. iRadimed has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. iRadimed had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. iRadimed has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Analysts predict that iRadimed will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

About iRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.