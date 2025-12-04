Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:MDCX) Receives $23.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

MDCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medicus Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Medicus Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medicus Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Medicus Pharma Trading Down 9.7%

MDCX stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. Medicus Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.80.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.27). Research analysts predict that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDCX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Medicus Pharma during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicus Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medicus Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medicus Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Medicus Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

