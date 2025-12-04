Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:MDCX) Receives $23.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2025

Shares of Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:MDCXGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

MDCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medicus Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Medicus Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medicus Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Report on Medicus Pharma

Medicus Pharma Trading Down 9.7%

MDCX stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. Medicus Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.80.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.27). Research analysts predict that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDCX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Medicus Pharma during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicus Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medicus Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medicus Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Medicus Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.