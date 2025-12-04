Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of PAA opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 billion during the quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

