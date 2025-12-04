Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Exzeo Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on XZO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Exzeo Group
Exzeo Group Price Performance
Exzeo Group Company Profile
Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exzeo Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Exzeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exzeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.