Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Exzeo Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XZO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Exzeo Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Exzeo Group

Exzeo Group Price Performance

Exzeo Group Company Profile

Exzeo Group stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. Exzeo Group has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $21.75.

(Get Free Report)

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exzeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exzeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.