Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded at Arete Research

Arete Research upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on U. Arete upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.99.

Unity Software stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 27,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,187,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 546,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,368,859.91. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $84,430.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 561,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,191.10. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506,658 shares of company stock valued at $107,478,975. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

