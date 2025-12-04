Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cormark lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Haywood Securities cut Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Up 4.0%

About Lundin Mining

Shares of LUNMF opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.