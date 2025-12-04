Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Receives $7.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cormark downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Trilogy Metals

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.60 and a beta of 1.16. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

In related news, Director Janice Stairs sold 50,613 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $332,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 508,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,468.48. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,653.06. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,064,506 shares of company stock worth $7,275,194. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 55.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Birchbrook Inc. boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.