Guidewire Software’s (GWRE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $215.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.08. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $272.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 269.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $177,586.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,208.26. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $298,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,265,659.52. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 112,342 shares of company stock worth $27,113,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

