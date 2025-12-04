Head to Head Comparison: Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) & Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG)

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) and Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Binah Capital Group and Fairfax India, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Binah Capital Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Binah Capital Group $168.90 million 0.24 -$4.56 million $0.03 82.33 Fairfax India $100.05 million 22.36 -$41.17 million $0.24 68.96

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Fairfax India”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Binah Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fairfax India. Fairfax India is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Binah Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Fairfax India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Binah Capital Group 0.58% 509.27% 1.55% Fairfax India N/A 1.18% 0.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fairfax India shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Binah Capital Group beats Fairfax India on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

