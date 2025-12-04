NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $94.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

