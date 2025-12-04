Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Weiss Ratings raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.11.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 40.08%. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,512,701 shares in the company, valued at $44,224,905.59. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,670 shares of company stock valued at $498,917. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

