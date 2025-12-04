Financial Contrast: Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) vs. Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akso Health Group and Prosus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Akso Health Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $14.78 million 53.43 -$134.98 million N/A N/A Prosus $6.17 billion 52.46 $12.37 billion N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Akso Health Group has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosus has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Prosus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akso Health Group and Prosus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Prosus 0 0 2 1 3.33

Profitability

This table compares Akso Health Group and Prosus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A Prosus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Prosus beats Akso Health Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Prosus

(Get Free Report)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.