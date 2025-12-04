Vivendi’s (VIVHY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $2.70 on Monday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

