Vivendi’s (VIVHY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Vivendi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $2.70 on Monday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.
Vivendi Company Profile
