Analysts Set Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM) PT at $31.93

Shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.0667.
CHYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research raised Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chime Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chime Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Chime Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.
Shares of Chime Financial stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54. Chime Financial has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $44.94.
Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $543.52 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.
Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.
