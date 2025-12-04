DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $16.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.0833.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,608,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $3,606,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $11.34 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

