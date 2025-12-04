Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

SLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of SLN opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $298.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.35. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.76% and a negative net margin of 254.25%.The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 801,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 99,865 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 279,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

