Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gevo from $1.15 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Gevo Stock Up 7.9%

GEVO stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $564.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Jane Battershell sold 75,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $152,705.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,265 shares in the company, valued at $562,095.30. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Shafer sold 29,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $67,937.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 285,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,676.44. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 395,394 shares of company stock worth $936,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gevo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,350,000 after purchasing an additional 455,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gevo by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,623,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gevo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 244,983 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gevo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,278,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 61,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

